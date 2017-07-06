English
HomeDevicesNews

HMD revisits Zeiss partnership for Nokia phones

06 JUL 2017

HMD Global, the company behind the new generation of Nokia-branded phones, inked a deal with imaging company Zeiss – building on a relationship with Nokia which began more than a decade ago.

Nokia first partnered with Zeiss in 2005, when it still owned a devices business, stating at the time the partnership underlined its “dedication to excel in mobile imaging products”. Nokia then released a number of devices using Zeiss technology, including its 808 PureView smartphone with 41MP sensor.

Following the sale of Nokia’s devices unit to Microsoft, and the subsequent licensing of the Nokia brand to HMD, the exclusive deal with Ziess is said to rekindle a commitment to “set new imaging standards for Nokia smartphone consumers”.

Matthias Metz, member of the Zeiss Group board, said: “Our partnership is built on a solid foundation. Together, we look forward to an exciting journey into the future of sophisticated smartphone imaging.”

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Devices

Tags

