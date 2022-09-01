HMD Global pushes eco-friendly Nokia line-up

HMD Global released a quartet of Nokia-branded smartphones, including what it claimed is its most eco-friendly device yet, alongside a new subscription service aimed at incentivising users to keep their handsets and tablets for longer.

In a statement, the company said the new Nokia X30 5G delivered its smallest eco footprint to date, built with a 100 per cent recycled aluminium frame and a 65 per cent recycled plastic back.

Its eco-friendly design also does not “compromise” on performance according to the company, coming with a 50MP camera, a 6.43 inch pure display screen and AI features. It is priced at £399.

At £150 cheaper, the Nokia G50 5G HMD Global also has an eco-friendly design and as part of its durability and sustainability push, the device is eligible for three years of Android upgrades, three years of monthly security updates and a three year warranty at no extra cost.

The G50 5G has a 6.58 FHD+ display and a 50MP triple camera.

The latest update to its C-series is the Nokia C31, boasting a 6.7 inch HD+ plus display and a three-hour battery life thanks to AI powered power saving features.

Finally, the low-end Nokia T21 includes HD video streaming, voice calling and NFC payment capability. It has a starting price of £189.

Circular

The subscription service, dubbed Circular, gives users the option to pay for select Nokia devices on a monthly basis, and is currently available in the UK and Germany.

Circular also offers a more sustainable way to use Nokia devices, said HMD Global, incentivising people to keep their products through a range of eco-friendly rewards. These include recycling and refurbishing options, charitable initiatives and the freedom to change and adapt their subscriptions.

Ben Wood, chief analyst and CMO at CCS Insight, said sustainability was important to customers and Circular was a step towards creating positive change on the issue of electronic waste.