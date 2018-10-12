English
HomeDevicesNews

HMD Global plots US Nokia comeback with Verizon

12 OCT 2018

The US market was tipped as the next target in HMD Global’s effort to revive the Nokia brand, with rumours of a potential distribution agreement with Verizon.

In a Twitter post, well-known leaker and VentureBeat reporter Evan Blass noted “we haven’t seen a Nokia-branded handset on Verizon since the Windows Phone-powered Lumias” hit the market several years ago, but said the brand is “poised to make an Android-flavoured return” with a special Verizon edition of Nokia’s 2.1 smartphone.

He added carrying a device like the Nokia 2.1 will allow Verizon to test consumer response to the brand, while also giving it a chance to evaluate how HMD Global functions as a vendor partner.

However, Blass did not provide any hints about when the Nokia phone might be launched by the operator.

After acquiring a licence to use the Nokia brand in 2016, HMD Global launched a campaign to rebuild its former popularity with a refreshed range.

Only a handful of those have made it to the US as unlocked devices sold through retail channels, a less than ideal arrangement in a market where many subscribers get their devices through operators. But a deal with Verizon could open new doors to help the brand secure a foothold among US consumers.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Devices

Tags

