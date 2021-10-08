 HMD Global dives into tablet market with Nokia T20
HomeDevicesNews

HMD Global dives into tablet market with Nokia T20

08 OCT 2021
Nokia T20

HMD Global launched its first Nokia-branded tablet, the T20, entering the market with a moderately-priced Ocean Blue Android tablet available with or without an LTE modem.

HMD Global, which purchased the Nokia mobile phone brand from Microsoft in 2016, is targeting both consumer and enterprise buyers with its first Nokia tablet. The device features Google Kids Space and Google Entertainment Space, as well as monthly security updates for enterprise buyers.

The T20 sports a 10.4 inch screen, 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage, as well as front and rear cameras. The front camera is located on the long side of the display to support video calls in landscape mode.

Device durability has been a priority for HMD Global this year, and the new tablet reinforces this. It features “toughened glass”, according to the HMD  website, as well as an IP52 rating, which means it can withstand dust ingress and vertical water splashes.

Like HMD’s new 5G smartphone, the T20 tablet is priced lower than many competing devices. It is available for pre-order in the UK for £179.99 with Wi-Fi only, and for £199.99 with LTE. Unlike Apple and Samsung, HMD Global is not currently including 5G connectivity in its flagship tablet.

The T20 is set for wider availability in Europe, the US and Australia in the coming weeks.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

