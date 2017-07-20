English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

HMD Global CEO Nummela steps down

20 JUL 2017

Arto Nummela, CEO of HMD Global (pictured), stood down “with immediate effect” and “through mutual agreement”, the company behind the new generation of Nokia-branded phones announced.

Florian Seiche will take on the role of acting CEO, as he “has been co-leading HMD Global as president since the start of the company,” it said in a statement revealing Nummela’s departure.

Sam Chin, chairman of the board, said: “Arto Nummela has played a key role in the creation of the HMD Global operation, building the team and launching our first products.”

No reason was given for the departure, though an HMD Global company representative told Reuters the move was a personal matter between Nummela and the board.

Nummela was previously VP at Microsoft Mobile Devices Sales group for the Asia, Middle East and Africa region. He joined Nokia in 1994 and held a range of positions spanning product creation, portfolio and business management, and sales and marketing.

Earlier this month, HMD Global inked a deal with imaging company Zeiss – building on a relationship with the Nokia name which began more than a decade ago.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

HMD revisits Zeiss partnership for Nokia phones

Xiaomi, Nokia agree patent licensing deal

Nokia, Apple draw line under latest patent spat
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association