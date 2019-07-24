HMD expands connectivity efforts - Mobile World Live

HMD Global announced the launch of two new feature phones: Nokia 220 4G and Nokia 105 2G, as the company ramps efforts to provide low-cost access to the internet through low-end devices.

In a statement, HMD said the Nokia 220 4G (pictured) was made in response to the transition from 2G to 4G in many markets and will be available from €39 in APAC and MENA from August. The device will be capable of offering HD voice calls over 4G LTE, as well as allowing users to surf the web. It’s battery has a standby time of up to 27 hours, and the phone features a wireless radio.

The Nokia 105 feature phone, available globally from €13, follows the original Nokia 105, with a removable battery HMD said can last for days between charges. It has storage space for 2,000 contacts and 500 SMS, along with a built-in radio, LED torchlight and six preloaded games.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD, said the launches were in response to diverse customer needs across the world.

“The Nokia 220 4G and Nokia 105 bring 4G and 2G connectivity at an incredible value,” he added.