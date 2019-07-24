 HMD expands connectivity efforts - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

HMD expands connectivity efforts

24 JUL 2019

HMD Global announced the launch of two new feature phones: Nokia 220 4G and Nokia 105 2G, as the company ramps efforts to provide low-cost access to the internet through low-end devices.

In a statement, HMD said the Nokia 220 4G (pictured) was made in response to the transition from 2G to 4G in many markets and will be available from €39 in APAC and MENA from August. The device will be capable of offering HD voice calls over 4G LTE, as well as allowing users to surf the web. It’s battery has a standby time of up to 27 hours, and the phone features a wireless radio.

The Nokia 105 feature phone, available globally from €13, follows the original Nokia 105, with a removable battery HMD said can last for days between charges. It has storage space for 2,000 contacts and 500 SMS, along with a built-in radio, LED torchlight and six preloaded games.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD, said the launches were in response to diverse customer needs across the world.

“The Nokia 220 4G and Nokia 105 bring 4G and 2G connectivity at an incredible value,” he added.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

HMD adds more Nokia devices to AT&T prepay lineup

Latest Nokia smartphone for China unveiled

HMD defends following alleged data breach
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association