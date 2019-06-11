HMD adds more Nokia devices to AT&T prepay lineup - Mobile World Live

HMD Global’s plan to revive Nokia-branded devices in the US received a boost as it penned an agreement expanding phone supply to AT&T’s prepaid brands.

The agreement builds on a deal the pair signed earlier this year to bring the Nokia 3.1 Plus phone to AT&T’s Cricket Wireless brand.

Under the new terms, the operator will also offer a Nokia device through its AT&T Prepaid brand and add a second phone, the Nokia 3.1 C, to its Cricket Wireless line up.

In a statement, HMD Global’s VP Americas Maurizio Angelone hailed prepaid as an “important segment” of the North American market. The AT&T deal comes “hot on the heels of multiple operator agreements and device announcements in the first quarter of 2019”, he added.

The move advances HMD Global’s bid to firmly establish the Nokia brand in the US, something the Finnish vendor itself largely failed to do when it produced its own devices.

HMD Global also has an alliance with fellow US operator Verizon.

The Nokia 3.1 A is now available in Walmart stores on AT&T Prepaid. The Nokia 3.1 C will go on sale at Cricket Wireless on 14 June.