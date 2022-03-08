 Hackers access Samsung Galaxy source code - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Hackers access Samsung Galaxy source code

08 MAR 2022

Samsung Electronics played down the impact of a hack of the source code used in its Galaxy devices, claiming no personal information relating to customers or employees was stolen in the incident, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The vendor was responding to claims made by hacker group Lapsus$ on 5 March that it had breached Samsung’s security systems to access confidential data, with as much 190GB published online and available for download, the news agency explained.

Yonhap News Agency reported Samsung confirmed the cyberattack in a post on an internal forum, but asserted it would have no impact on its operations and did not cause major harm.

Reportedly, Samsung stated there had been no breach of personal data, but some source code required to operate Galaxy devices had been leaked.

Yonhap News Agency added Samsung said it had strengthened security systems and was working to prevent future breaches.

Lapsus$ recently claimed it stole data from US-based chipmaker Nvidia.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung unleashes latest mobile processor

Samsung unwraps low-end S21 FE

Shortages hit India smartphone sector
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association