Hackers access Samsung Galaxy source code

Samsung Electronics played down the impact of a hack of the source code used in its Galaxy devices, claiming no personal information relating to customers or employees was stolen in the incident, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The vendor was responding to claims made by hacker group Lapsus$ on 5 March that it had breached Samsung’s security systems to access confidential data, with as much 190GB published online and available for download, the news agency explained.

Yonhap News Agency reported Samsung confirmed the cyberattack in a post on an internal forum, but asserted it would have no impact on its operations and did not cause major harm.

Reportedly, Samsung stated there had been no breach of personal data, but some source code required to operate Galaxy devices had been leaked.

Yonhap News Agency added Samsung said it had strengthened security systems and was working to prevent future breaches.

Lapsus$ recently claimed it stole data from US-based chipmaker Nvidia.