 GSA issues 5G FWA forecast - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

GSA issues 5G FWA forecast

26 JUL 2022

A vendor survey by the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) found 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) customer premises equipment (CPE) shipments more than doubled to 3.6 million units in 2021, with the group forecasting a similar increase this year.

The GSA predicted shipments to hit 7.6 million, around 25 per cent of total shipments by the 26 vendors it quizzed.

It clarified 5G devices shipped in 2021 included 4G technologies and stated 84 per cent of all FWA CPE moved during the year was LTE-only. The overall market declined compared with 2020, but the GSA predicted a return to broader growth this year.

Vendors told the GSA they planned to bring more 5G models to market moving forward, with 88 per cent highlighting plans around mmWave equipment over the next three years.

Out of all 5G units shipped in 2021, 160,000 were mmWave-based devices, up from 130,000 in 2020.

Most respondents expect component shortages to ease in the next year, but remain braced for ongoing inflationary issues.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

GSA hails 5G devices growth

GSA hails 5G device momentum

Qualcomm brings Wi-Fi up to speed with 60GHz chips
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association