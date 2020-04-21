GSA hails 5G devices growth - Mobile World Live

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) reported the number of commercially available 5G devices accelerated in the month to mid-April, with the total number of models reaching 95.

In a statement, the GSA compared the figure to numbers in mid-March, when 67 commercially-available devices were 5G compatible, with the increase demonstrating “continued and significant growth”.

By mid-April, the GSA reported 81 vendors announced available or forthcoming 5G devices, with 283 unveiled of which 108 were phones.

Joe Barrett, president of GSA said operators globally were taking “unprecedented steps” to support customers and boost capacity, with 5G central to their immediate and future strategies.

This, in turn was aided by “the vendor community working hard to bring devices to market even quicker to support the rollout and expansion of new 5G services, with smartphones accounting for over 85 per cent of the new commercially available devices recorded this month”, noted Barrett.

Citing vendor statements, Barrett expected 35 more newly announced devices to become commercially available by June.