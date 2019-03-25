 GSA hails 5G device momentum - Mobile World Live
GSA hails 5G device momentum

25 MAR 2019

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) identified 23 vendors which have confirmed forthcoming 5G devices, as it introduced what it claimed is the industry’s first database tracking worldwide product launches.

It also noted that a range of form factors are in the works, with 12 phones (plus regional variants), four hotspots (again with localised versions), eight CPE devices (indoor and outdoor), five modules, two snap-on dongles/adaptors and one USB terminal.

Compatible chipsets have been announced by, or are already available from, five vendors: Huawei; Intel; Mediatek; Qualcomm; and Samsung.

Joe Barrett, GSA president, said: “Commercial services need commercial devices, so the momentum behind 5G devices represents an important benchmark for the worldwide rollout of live 5G services. While early 4G devices were modems and dongles, with 5G we’re seeing smartphones lead the way with commercial availability. This gives an early indication of where the industry is expecting to see the first 5G opportunities.”

Of course, the list does include prototypes and other products that are not yet available, and which may not see the light of day commercially. But it does indicate the breadth of the potential 5G ecosystem, both in terms of vendors and form factors, as the market moves to maturity.

Steve Costello

