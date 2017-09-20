Google’s Pixel 2 gets new colour, more base storage

The second generation of Google’s Pixel smartphone is set to come in a new colour and offer more storage in the base model when it debuts early next month.

According to a report from Droid Life, the Pixel 2 will come in the same black and white colour options as the original, but will also be available in a new slate-coloured ‘Kinda Blue’ option.

The phone is also getting an upgrade in the amount of base-level storage offered. The Pixel 2 will reportedly offer 64GB and 128GB storage options, compared to the original Pixel’s 32GB and 128GB choices.

Droid Life reports the Pixel 2 will cost consumers $649 for the 64GB version and $749 for the 128GB model. The device’s larger sibling, the Pixel 2 XL, will be a bit more pricey at a cost of $849 for the 64GB model and $949 for the 128GB option. That’s still $50 cheaper than the new iPhone X, which debuted last week at a price of $999.

Google is set to unveil the new Pixel phones, as well as a new 2-in-1 Pixelbook laptop and mini Google Home hub, on 4 October.