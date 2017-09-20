English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Google’s Pixel 2 gets new colour, more base storage

20 SEP 2017

The second generation of Google’s Pixel smartphone is set to come in a new colour and offer more storage in the base model when it debuts early next month.

According to a report from Droid Life, the Pixel 2 will come in the same black and white colour options as the original, but will also be available in a new slate-coloured ‘Kinda Blue’ option.

The phone is also getting an upgrade in the amount of base-level storage offered. The Pixel 2 will reportedly offer 64GB and 128GB storage options, compared to the original Pixel’s 32GB and 128GB choices.

Droid Life reports the Pixel 2 will cost consumers $649 for the 64GB version and $749 for the 128GB model. The device’s larger sibling, the Pixel 2 XL, will be a bit more pricey at a cost of $849 for the 64GB model and $949 for the 128GB option. That’s still $50 cheaper than the new iPhone X, which debuted last week at a price of $999.

Google is set to unveil the new Pixel phones, as well as a new 2-in-1 Pixelbook laptop and mini Google Home hub, on 4 October.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei OTF17 highlights 1

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association