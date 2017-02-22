English
HomeDevicesNews

Google tops VR shipments; Samsung leads in revenue

22 FEB 2017

Google’s low-cost Cardboard dominated the VR platform market in 2016, although (for obvious reasons) it lagged in revenue terms, according to Strategy Analytics.

With 69 per cent volume market share, Cardboard held a “commanding lead in terms of shipments and installed base”, with the size of the audience already attracting marketers and brands looking to use VR.

However, Cardboard accounted for just 12 per cent revenue share, with Samsung’s higher-spec Gear VR taking top spot with 35 per cent. Sony’s PS VR took second spot by revenue, and between them the two consumer electronics giants captured more than half of VR hardware revenue in 2016.

Strategy Analytics estimated more than 30 million VR headsets shipped during the 12 months, split between six major competing platforms, “in an increasingly fragmented landscape”.

Cliff Raskind, senior director of Strategy Analytics, said: “The successful push of VR hardware to consumers through direct sales, bundling and even giving devices away, is seeding the market and creating the audience required for successful ecosystems to grow.”

“However, six competing ecosystems makes for a market which is crowded and fragmented. 2017 is sure to be an interesting year and we expect some shakedown as the competing ecosystems either cement their position or fall by the wayside,” he continued.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

