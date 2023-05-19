 Google reaches $40M settlement in latest tracking case - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Google reaches $40M settlement in latest tracking case

19 MAY 2023
Google

Google agreed to pay $39.9 million to Washington State to settle a lawsuit over its location tracking practices, the latest in a number of similar cases brought by authorities in the US.

Alongside the payment, Google signed up to measures around being transparent with consumers about use of data, including providing more detail on information collection and ensuring people notice information about location tracking.

In a statement announcing the settlement, the office of the state’s attorney general Bob Ferguson outlined accusations against the company, which included claims it “deceptively led consumers to believe that they have control over how Google collects and uses their location data”.

“In reality, consumers could not effectively prevent Google from collecting, storing and profiting from their location data,” it added.

Washington State investigated the issue alongside numerous other states, but filed an independent lawsuit against the company rather than pursuing action alongside other parts of the country.

Google settled a related case brought by 40 US states for $391.5 million in 2022, having already resolved a previous complaint related to location tracking with Arizona which cost the technology giant $85 million.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Google settles Pixel 4 advert claims for $8M

Google hypes entry into foldable smartphone market

Google loses India Android appeal
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association