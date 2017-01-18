Google prepares to debut Android Wear 2.0 in February

Google’s anticipated Android Wear 2.0 is likely to appear in early February, with developers having been tipped-off about the move, according to reports.

The new version of the smartwatch platform was anticipated last year before the search giant pushed it back to early 2017. In the interim, Android largely remained in a state of stasis, with no significant device launches.

Android Wear 2.0 introduces some significant improvements to the platform, including the ability to install apps directly. Android Pay and Google Assistant support is also in the pipeline, Android Authority reported, although it is not clear if this will be available at launch.

Reports late last year indicated Google is working with a partner to launch new smartwatches early this year to debut alongside Android Wear 2.0 – a strategy similar to that used in its smartphone business.