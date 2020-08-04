 Google prepares Pixel for 5G - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Google prepares Pixel for 5G

04 AUG 2020

Google revealed its first 5G smartphones will be released by the end of the year, as it refreshed its budget handset series with a new Pixel 4a featuring an upgraded processor and storage capacity.

The company offered little detail about next-generation device specifications, but stated plans for an updated version of the Pixel 4a priced $499 and new Pixel 5 flagship (no price given) to be sold in the Republic of Ireland, UK, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, Canada and the US.

For now, the Pixel 4a doubles the storage of its predecessor to 128GB; features a larger 3140mAh battery; and runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. It is priced $349, $50 less than Pixel 3a, has a 5.8-inch display and is available in black only.

The new model retains the 12.2MP rear and 8MP front cameras of Pixel 3a. New software features include a Recorder which can automatically save and share transcripts in Google Docs; a Personal Safety offering with emergency notifications and car crash detection capabilities; and Live Caption for video and audio content.

Google is taking orders, with shipments due to commence on 20 August.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

