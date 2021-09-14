Google plans Korea fine challenge

Google dismissed accusations from South Korea’s competition watchdog that it forced smartphone makers to use its Android OS, telling Mobile World Live (MWL) it intends to appeal a KRW207.4 billion ($177.4 million) fine issued by the authority today (14 September).

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) stated Google stifled competition in the market by preventing device manufacturers including Samsung from developing customised versions of Android.

Google told MWL the KFTC claims ignored benefits provided through the Android compatibility programme, which is designed to enable manufacturers to develop OS updates.

It also claimed to have “spurred incredible hardware and software innovation”, including bringing “enormous success” to Korean device makers and developers along with “greater choice, quality and a better user experience” for consumers.

KTFC alleged Google hindered competition through an anti-fragmentation agreement for manufacturers which prevents them from using modified versions of Android.

Google is also facing probes involving the Play Store and its role in the search and advertising sectors.