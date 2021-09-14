 Google plans Korea fine challenge - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Google plans Korea fine challenge

14 SEP 2021

Google dismissed accusations from South Korea’s competition watchdog that it forced smartphone makers to use its Android OS, telling Mobile World Live (MWL) it intends to appeal a KRW207.4 billion ($177.4 million) fine issued by the authority today (14 September).

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) stated Google stifled competition in the market by preventing device manufacturers including Samsung from developing customised versions of Android.

Google told MWL the KFTC claims ignored benefits provided through the Android compatibility programme, which is designed to enable manufacturers to develop OS updates.

It also claimed to have “spurred incredible hardware and software innovation”, including bringing “enormous success” to Korean device makers and developers along with “greater choice, quality and a better user experience” for consumers.

KTFC alleged Google hindered competition through an anti-fragmentation agreement for manufacturers which prevents them from using modified versions of Android.

Google is also facing probes involving the Play Store and its role in the search and advertising sectors.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

JioPhone Next launch delayed to November

Google ups display size for latest 5G Pixel

Dish Network tipped for own-brand Android move
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association