Google phases out VR business - Mobile World Live

Google ceased sales of its Daydream View headsets, as it looks to wrap up its VR venture, Variety reported.

The search giant’s freshly unveiled Pixel 4 and 4 XL flagship smartphones, along with its Pixel 3A line, do not support the platform, though it remains available on ten existing models including the Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei Mate 9 Pro.

Google pledged it will continue to support the VR platform on those devices. In a statement, it told Variety: “There hasn’t been the broad consumer or developer adoption we had hoped, and we’ve seen decreasing usage over time of the Daydream View headset.”

The search giant cited “some clear limitations” which prevented smartphone VR from becoming a “viable long-term solution”.

“Most notably, asking people to put their phone in a headset and lose access to the apps they use throughout the day causes immense friction,” Variety reported.

Daydream was unveiled in 2016 with much fanfare at Google’s I/O event, and was included in the vendor’s first Pixel device, unveiled later that year.