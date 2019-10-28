 Google owner shapes up for Fitbit buy - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Google owner shapes up for Fitbit buy

28 OCT 2019

Alphabet reportedly entered talks to acquire Fitbit, in a move which could see Google re-enter the wearables market for the first time since dropping its Glass project.

Reuters reported the search giant’s parent had moved ahead with negotiations a little over a month after first tipping the move. At the time, the news agency stated Fitbit had discussed a sale with investment bank Qatalyst Partners due to mounting competition in the broader wearable’s sector, particularly from big names including Samsung and Apple.

Fitbit had attempted to move into the smartwatch sector after facing challenges in its core fitness tracker business.

If Alphabet succeeds it would add another string to the bow of Google, which already competes in the smartphone space through its Pixel range, the smart speaker market with Google Home and the broader smart home sector via Nest.

Google began developing its Glass wearable in 2012, but by 2015 the project was all-but dead in the water before making any significant commercial headway.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Devices

Tags

