Google mulls Turkey Android ban - Mobile World Live

Google warned it would stop releasing new Android smartphones in Turkey after the nation’s competition regulator ruled the company failed to comply with a request to allow users to choose alternative search engines, Reuters reported.

In a statement sent to the news agency, Google said it had informed its Turkish partners it would “not be able to work with them on new Android phones” for the country, although current smartphones using the OS won’t be affected.

Google added it was working with the Turkish Competition Authority to resolve the matter.

The company’s troubles began in September 2018 when the regulator hit it with a TRY93 million ($15.9 million) fine relating to its mobile software sales. At the time, Hurriyet Daily News reported Google was given six months to “reinstall effective competition”.

Last month, the authority claimed the changes Google made to contracts with Turkish business partners were inadequate and still failed to allow amendments to the default search engine on Android devices.

The internet giant was ordered to pay 0.05 per cent of its revenue per day until it complied with the order to offer a choice of search engines, with this deferred for 60 days to allow Google to challenge the decision.