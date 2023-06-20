 Google mulls Pixel production shift to India - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Google mulls Pixel production shift to India

20 JUN 2023
Pixel

Google held initial talks with several suppliers about shifting the assembly of at least some Pixel devices to India, Bloomberg reported, the latest device maker to assess manufacturing in the country as an alternative to China.

The news site claimed early conversations had been held with a range of companies including Foxconn local division Bharat FIH, Lava International and Dixon Technologies India.

Its sources noted there is no guarantee a shift in production of the devices will be the end result.

A The New York Times report published in September 2022 stated Google’s Pixel smartphones are manufactured across China and Vietnam, with the vendor having moved some of the production to the latter for its then latest device generation.

A further shift away from China would see Google follow fellow US smartphone player Apple in reducing reliance on facilities in the country, with the iPhone-maker having reportedly already pushed suppliers towards using facilities in India.

The trend comes during long-running trade tensions between the US and China, and as Indian authorities continue to push the country as an international production hub, as part of the Make in India initiative launched in 2014.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

India smartphone shipments fall

India minister rejects smartphone crackdown report

India sets out tougher device security regulations
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association