HomeDevicesNews

Google mulling India push – report

04 APR 2018

Google is planning a mid-range smartphone, alongside a number of other consumer products, as part of an India-focused strategy, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

While Google had offered its own-brand smartphones with the Pixel line, these have been focused on premium devices showcasing the best Android can offer. But the company has also been working to make Android a better performer in devices with less impressive specifications.

The device would form part of a portfolio alongside smart speakers, Pixelbook, and home automation products, as part of an effort to increase its presence in the Indian market.

ET said Google’s “top brass” had shared details of its plans with executives at a number of meetings, which included representatives from Indian retailers. One of these retailers said Google had been emboldened by “the advent of the cheap 4G internet led by Reliance Jio and other operators, which it says will help to realise maximum potential of these products”.

The potential mid-range smartphone, targeting “price-sensitive markets such as India”, is expected in July or August.

However, Google was not previously identified as a potential mass-market smartphone maker and this segment of the market is already fiercely competitive, with India no different. Indeed, there are already a number of home-grown players in the market alongside international rivals.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

