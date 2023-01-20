Google loses India Android appeal

Reuters reported Google agreed to cooperate with the Competition Commission of India over changes to the way it sells its Android platform, after the nation’s Supreme Court upheld an order the regulator issued after deeming the set-up to have a dominant position.

The search giant told Reuters it is reviewing the details of the court ruling, asserting it had failed to fully consider an appeal it lodged earlier this month. Google reportedly added it would continue various legal challenges with the Supreme Court and a related tribunal which is due to make a ruling by 31 March.

Earlier in the month, Google asked the court to block an order by the commission to modify how Android OS works on the basis it would slow growth in the nation.

In late 2022 Google was fined INR13.4 billion ($165.1 million) for using anti-competitive practices including mandating device makers install its entire suite of mobile services.