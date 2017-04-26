English
HomeDevicesNews

Google tipped for trio of Pixel successors

26 APR 2017

Google is apparently readying three devices to succeed its current Pixel range, although it is currently unclear how it will differentiate the new models.

The search giant launched two versions of Pixel in 2016, separated by screen size (with 5-inch and 5.5-inch displays). The line proved something of a success, not only in terms of hardware sales, but in spearheading adoption of AI technology in the smartphone space.

Android Open Source Project code shows Google is preparing for three devices: Walleye and Muskie, which are replacements for the current Pixel models, and Taimen, which may be a phablet with a larger screen, or even a tablet – marking Google’s first new device in this category for some time.

Some earlier speculation said a lower-spec Pixel device may be added to the line, with a reduced feature set. According to the latest reports, though, all three of the new devices will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, the silicon maker’s current top-of-the-line, suggesting the speculation was incorrect.

Previous reports also said the next-generation Pixels will offer improved camera performance, although the megapixel count is likely to remain the same. Also mooted was waterproofing, an increasingly common feature for high-end devices.

Google announced its Pixel devices in October 2016.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Devices

