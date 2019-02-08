 Google launches encryption tool for budget phones - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Google launches encryption tool for budget phones

08 FEB 2019

Google unveiled a new encryption standard for its Android platform designed specifically for devices with low processing power.

Eugene Liderman, director of mobile security strategy for Google’s Android security and privacy team, said in a blog post the company sees the standard, called Adiantum, as a tool to “democratise encryption for all devices”.

Encryption has been a requirement for most Android devices since the launch of Android 6.0 in 2015. However, Google made exceptions for devices with low-end processors, such as those that run Android Go, incapable supporting the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) used by more powerful devices.

Adiantum is meant to fill the gap, providing an efficient encryption method for devices which have hitherto been unable to run AES without drastically slowing performance.

“This will make the next generation of devices more secure than their predecessors,” Liderman wrote. “Just like you wouldn’t buy a phone without text messaging, there will be no excuse for compromising security for the sake of device performance.”

In addition to smartphones, Liderman said the standard can be applied to a range of devices including smartwatches and connected medical equipment.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

