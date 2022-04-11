Google latest to prepare device self-repair scheme

Google outlined plans to supply self-repair kits for its Pixel smartphones across multiple countries later this year, the latest manufacturer to respond to calls to improve the sustainability credentials of the consumer devices sector.

In a statement, the tech giant indicated it would begin selling official parts in partnership with online repair specialist iFixit for its devices made from the Pixel 2 onwards. Customers will be able to buy standalone parts or full repair kits including tools.

The service will be available in the US, UK, Canada Australia and European Union countries where its devices are sold. Google stated parts available will cover common repairs such as batteries, replacement displays and camera units.

Google COO of consumer hardware Ana Corrales explained the move to improve reparability was an “important way to help extend the life and usefulness” of devices, while noting other initiatives to improve the company’s sustainability credentials including carbon neutral shipments and use of recycled materials.

The move comes as regulators across a number of markets continue to push makers of consumer hardware to improve the ecological credentials of their products and follows announcements from Apple and Samsung on similar self-repair schemes set to be introduced in the US.