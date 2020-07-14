Google issues Fitbit data promise - Mobile World Live

Google pledged not to use health data for targeted advertising, as it sought to appease European Commission (EC) concerns over a $2.1 billion move to acquire wearables maker Fitbit.

A Google representative told Mobile World Live, the deal is “about devices, not data”, arguing the acquisition will “increase competition” in the crowded wearables sector by making devices “better and more affordable”.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with the European Commission on an approach that safeguards consumers’ expectations that Fitbit device data won’t be used for advertising.”

Google’s comments on advertising echo those made by Fitbit when the deal was first announced in November 2019. However, the move raised concerns from consumer groups, the European Data Protection Board, and authorities in the US and Australia.

The EC previously cited 20 July as the earliest it may issue a verdict on the deal.