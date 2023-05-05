Google hypes entry into foldable smartphone market

Google became the latest handset manufacturer to make a move into smartphones with foldable screens, with details of the device set to be confirmed next week at its I/O developers event.

In a brief video promoting the forthcoming handset and event, Google highlighted more information on its form-factor debut, Pixel Fold, will be revealed on 10 May.

Footage of the handset shows a device folded in a similar way to Samsung’s fold range rather than the clamshell design taken up on handsets including the Samsung Flip and Oppo Find N2 Flip devices.

With the release Google joins a growing number of handset players moving into the increasingly popular form-factor.

Of the major players in the sector, analyst Q1 shipment figures show Apple is the only not to offer a device with a foldable screen in at least some of its markets.

Alongside releasing more information on the device at I/O, Google is also set to provide details on the next update of the Android OS, its work in generative AI and cloud services.