 Google hypes entry into foldable smartphone market
HomeDevicesNews

Google hypes entry into foldable smartphone market

05 MAY 2023
Google

Google became the latest handset manufacturer to make a move into smartphones with foldable screens, with details of the device set to be confirmed next week at its I/O developers event.

In a brief video promoting the forthcoming handset and event, Google highlighted more information on its form-factor debut, Pixel Fold, will be revealed on 10 May.

Footage of the handset shows a device folded in a similar way to Samsung’s fold range rather than the clamshell design taken up on handsets including the Samsung Flip and Oppo Find N2 Flip devices.

With the release Google joins a growing number of handset players moving into the increasingly popular form-factor.

Of the major players in the sector, analyst Q1 shipment figures show Apple is the only not to offer a device with a foldable screen in at least some of its markets.

Alongside releasing more information on the device at I/O, Google is also set to provide details on the next update of the Android OS, its work in generative AI and cloud services.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

