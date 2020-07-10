 Google hails Android 10 uptake - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Google hails Android 10 uptake

10 JUL 2020

Google announced its latest fully released operating system, Android 10, was adopted at a faster rate than any other previous version of the mobile software, accrediting the uptake to more efficient delivery of updates.

In a post on its Developers platform, the company noted Android 10 was operating on 100 million devices five months after the launch of the system in September 2019. Its adoption surpassed uptake of Android Pie, Google’s ninth OS version, by 28 per cent.

Google explained the milestone was achieved after the introduction of new capabilities to bring updates “more uniformly, quickly, and efficiently” in the past few years.

A chart from the company showed a total of 400 million users running the software on their mobile devices 300 days after its release. The pile represents 16 per cent of of the 2.5 billion Android devices in use at end-May 2019, The Verge reported.

As a comparison, Apple’s iOS 13 had been deployed on 92 per cent of iPhones and iPads released over the past four years as of 17 June, data from Apple showed.

Google released the beta version of Android 11 in June after a delay, stating new updates were centered around increased privacy.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

