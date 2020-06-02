 Google gives Pixel an update - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Google gives Pixel an update

02 JUN 2020

Google unveiled a fresh batch of features for its Pixel smartphones, including enhancements to its Personal Safety app and battery improvements, as it looks to broaden the appeal of the devices.

Technical programme manager Tok Tokuda introduced the new updates in a blog, explaining availability of the Personal Safety app would be expanded from Pixel 4 to all of Google’s smartphone range, alongside updates to the functionality of the set-up.

These include a new safety check, which schedules a check-in from the app if a user was to go on a run or a walk alone and alert emergency contacts if the person does not respond.

Crisis alerts can also be set covering notifications about natural disasters, and other personal and public emergencies.

Other updates
Adaptive Battery, which learns users’ favourite apps and reduces power to those rarely used, has also been given new features.

On Pixel 2 and upwards, the system can predict when the phone’s battery will run out, further reducing background activity to keep the device powered longer.

New bedtime features in the Clock app include calming sounds to help people fall asleep, and wake up to their favourite tracks while the screen gradually brightens.

Finally, the Recorder app gains Google Assistant integration, enabling voice commands to be used to stop, start and search recordings.

Google pressed ahead with Pixel updates despite postponing the beta launch of its Android 11 operating system, which was due to be unveiled 3 June.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

