Google drags row over massive Android fine to ECJ

Google fought on against a €4.1 billion fine levied by the European Commission for alleged market dominance of its Android operating system, with Associated Press (AP) reporting the tech giant lodged an appeal with the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

After originally being hit with a fine of €4.3 billion in 2018, Google appealed to the European General Court to have it annulled, arguing the regulator had ignored the market power of Apple.

As a result of that case, the fine was lowered slightly, but the court largely upheld the original findings.

In a statement published by AP on its appeal to the ECJ, Google argued there were areas which “needed legal clarification” and claimed its operating system had “created more choice for everyone” pointing to benefits for businesses in Europe and beyond.

The fine is one of several large sums levied on the company by European authorities and was issued following a three year investigation into the requirement for device makers to include Google apps and services on handsets, and position them prominently.

The European Commission argues Google’s activities constituted illegal restrictions on Android device manufacturers and mobile operators.

This included requiring the installation of the Google search app and Chrome as a condition for licensing the Play Store.

In its original notification on the fine, the authority claimed the tech giant had used its polices to “cement its dominant position in general internet search”, among other issues.