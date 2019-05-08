 Google challenging Amazon smart speaker dominance - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Google challenging Amazon smart speaker dominance

08 MAY 2019

Analysts forecast Amazon and Google would take an almost equal share of the global smart speaker market this year, with a number of other platforms battling it out further down the rankings.

Strategy Analytics predicted Amazon would see its share of sales slide to 31.7 per cent in 2019 from 37.7 per cent in 2018, while Google Assistant’s share will rise to 31.4 per cent from 30.3 per cent. The market as a whole will increase to 135 million units, a growth rate of 57 per cent.

The company forecast sales of Google Assistant-powered smart speakers will overtake Amazon Alexa devices for the first time in 2020. Google, it noted, has advantages in areas such as its established global leadership in search; its strong position in AI and machine learning; wide availability of Android services which integrate with Google Assistant; and a more extensive international footprint.

Behind this comes a range of platforms, including those delivered by China’s internet giants. In its 2019 forecast, Strategy Analytics puts Ali Genie in third place (11.2 per cent share), followed by Xiaomi’s Xiao AI (7 per cent), Baidu’s Duer OS (6.8 per cent) and, from the international market, Apple’s Siri (6 per cent).

The research covers both own-brand and third-party smart speakers, so both Amazon and Google’s own devices along with products from third parties which use Alexa and Google Assistant.

David Watkins, director at Strategy Analytics, said: “Amazon pioneered the smart speaker business nearly five years ago and its Alexa platform has held the lead until now. But rival platforms have steadily eaten into Alexa’s share and the voice platform market is likely to remain fragmented for the foreseeable future. Google Assistant will lead in many western markets, while a number of Chinese platforms will continue to vie for dominance in China’s domestic market.”

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Xiaomi hits back at analyst smartphone numbers

Smart speaker growth fuelling new business models

Latest Samsung Galaxy Tab offers entertainment focus
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association