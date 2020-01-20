 Google, Amazon switch spots in EU smart home sector - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Google, Amazon switch spots in EU smart home sector

20 JAN 2020

Amazon shipped the highest number of smart home products in Europe in Q3 2019, pushing Google out of the top spot as the overall market grew 18.1 per cent year-on-year to 23.8 million units, IDC reported.

The analyst company counted shipments of smart speakers, televisions, lighting, home security monitoring, thermostats and digital media players (such as the Amazon Fire TV) in its reckoning.

Amazon shipped 3.9 million units and scooped up a 16.4 per cent market share, surpassing Google’s 3.78 million units and 15.9 per cent share. Samsung took third with 2.95 million units shipped, while Sony and LG brought up the rear with 2.44 million and 1.31 million units, respectively.

Video entertainment remained the largest category of devices, accounting for 13.8 million device shipments. However, IDC pointed to smart speakers as the fastest-growing category, with shipments jumping 36.6 per cent year-on-year to more than 4.5 million.

Antonio Arantes, IDC senior research analyst for smart home devices in Western Europe, in a statement noted Amazon accounted for “more than half of the smart speakers shipped to Europe” during the period.

IDC predicted smart speaker ownership will double over the next three years to 9 million, as Google and Amazon rollout their speakers to more European countries.

It tipped the broader smart home market in Europe to reach 185.9 million units by 2023.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Sonos seeks ban on Google products for patent theft

Tech giants ease smart home rivalry

Google mulls Turkey Android ban
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association