 Global semiconductor market takes a hit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Global semiconductor market takes a hit

14 JAN 2020

The global semiconductor industry experienced a double-digit decline in revenue during 2019, as weak performance in the memory market affected many of the top vendors, data from research company Gartner showed.

Global revenue of $418.3 billion was 11.9 per cent lower than in 2018.

Memory chips represented 26.7 per cent of the total, though revenue fell 31.5 per cent year-on-year. Gartner attributed this to oversupply and lower prices in the DRAM and NAND flash markets.

Gartner stated Intel topped to tables in terms of revenue, displacing Samsung Electronics after two consecutive years at the head of the list. Intel’s revenue was down a marginal 0.7 per cent to $65 million, which the research company attributed to a slowdown in the server market, constrained CPU supply and the completion of the sale of its smartphone modem business to Apple.

Samsung Electronics was hit by the decline in the memory market. Revenue from its memory business, which accounted for 82 per cent of its total semiconductor sales, was down 34 per cent. The vendor recently noted an improving trend in memory chip prices during Q4 2019.

Gartner noted the NAND flash market began to stabilise in July 2019 and expected its recovery to continue this year on the back of “strong demand from solid-state drive (SSD) adoption and the ramp up of 5G smartphones”.

The company also predicted overall semiconductor revenue to improve in 2020.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Apple bucks trend in mobile GPU market

Samsung readies next-generation 5G modem

Samsung abandons mobile production in China
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association