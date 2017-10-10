English
HomeDevicesNews

General Mobile inks Qualcomm licensing deal

10 OCT 2017

Qualcomm penned a patent licensing deal with Turkey-based smartphone brand General Mobile, which is perhaps best known for its devices supporting Google’s Android One project.

The deal covers 3G and 4G technology, and the US tech giant said it “will enable General Mobile to create new Android devices that utilise many of our industry-leading mobile technologies”.

“The reach of General Mobile is extensive, and we are pleased to see their mobile devices powered by our industry-leading technologies, serving customers across Turkey and other parts of the world,” said Alex Rogers, EVP and president of Qualcomm Technology Licensing.

While it is centred on Turkey, General Mobile expanded its presence to more than 35 different countries.

“As part of the Android One programme, we are committed to developing the next-generation of high-quality Android smartphones for customers around the world,” said Sebahattin Yaman, chairman of General Mobile.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Devices

Tags

