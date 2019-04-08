 Gartner flags kinks in the road for foldables - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Gartner flags kinks in the road for foldables

08 APR 2019

Gartner tipped foldable phones to remain a niche segment of the smartphone market for years to come, despite fanfare surrounding their potential to drive innovation in the sector.

MWC19 Barcelona was home to the much-hyped unveiling of Huawei’s Mate X foldable, which came hot on the heels of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold.

But despite foldable’s potential to “re-inject innovation into the smartphone market,” Gartner research director Roberta Cozza noted manufacturing challenges and high price points will significantly limit their prospects over the next five years.

“Currently priced at $2,000, foldable phones present too many trade-offs, even for many early technology adopters,” Cozza said in a statement. However, she added device costs are expected to “decline with time”.

By 2023, Gartner forecast foldable phones will represent 5 per cent of high-end device shipments, accounting for 30 million units.

Overall forecast
Echoing an earlier report from CCS Insight, Gartner predicted total smartphone shipments in 2019 will fall 0.5 per cent year-on-year to 1.8 billion units as users continue to hold on to their devices longer.

Cozza noted “unless new models provide significant new utility, efficiency or experiences, users don’t want or need to upgrade.”

However, shipments are expected to return to growth in 2020, with the company predicting a rise of 1.2 per cent to 1.82 billion units.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Sony shutters Beijing handset factory

Samsung unveils biggest screen A-series smartphone

Sony shuffles mobile deckchairs
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association