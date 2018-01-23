English
HomeDevicesNews

Garmin intros entry-level golf wearable

23 JAN 2018

Wearables company Garmin announced a golf device which comes preloaded with data for more than 41,000 courses around the world, offering precise distances to greens and displaying hazards on the touch-screen display.

The $199 Approach X10 includes free lifetime course updates. It automatically tracks users as they move from one hole to another and keeps track of statistics including greens in regulation, putts, fairways, and shot distance measurements.

Garmin’s band features a 1-inch touchscreen display and is water resistant to withstand “the occasional rainy round of golf or sweat on a hot day”. The rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours in GPS mode.

“The Approach X10 is a simple and intuitive band perfect for beginners just starting to learn the game, or for avid golfers who want a fundamental golf board used exclusively on the course,” said Dan Bartel, VP of global consumer sales at Garmin.

The wearable is compatible with the Garmin Golf app, which enables users to compete against friends and other golfers on the same course, set up tournaments and invite friends to compete.

Approach X10 joins the Approach X40 band, and Approach S20 and Approach S60 watches in Garmin’s golf line.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

