 Garmin debuts first 4G smartwatch - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Garmin debuts first 4G smartwatch

08 JAN 2019

Garmin unveiled its first GPS smartwatch with LTE connectivity, in the shape of its Vivoactive 3 Music – Connected by Verizon.

The company said the device supports a number of safety features, such as the ability to share location with pre-defined emergency contacts, and built-in incident detection to sense impacts when walking, running or cycling.

The Verizon-connected smartwatch also adds the ability to download songs from music services including Deezer and Spotify, for playback via Bluetooth headphones.

Other features include compatibility with the Garmin Pay contactless payment service and wrist-based heart rate monitoring. It is water resistant.

Pricing for the device will be announced alongside availability details, which will come in the current quarter. A Verizon connected device plan is required to use the network-connected features.

Steve Costello

Steve Costello

