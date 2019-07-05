 Galaxy Tab A expands Samsung tablet portfolio - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Galaxy Tab A expands Samsung tablet portfolio

05 JUL 2019

Samsung took the wraps off the latest addition to its tablet range, an 8-inch entry-level model focusing heavily on delivering access to music and video content.

The Galaxy Tab A offers a WXGA TFT display with 16:10 ratio, tips the scales at 345 grams and runs on a 5100mAh battery. It is equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB using its MicroSD slot, and uses a quad-core applications processor.

It runs on Google Android 5.0. Perhaps in keeping with the entry-level focus, it offers an 8MP main camera with a 2MP module up front. Stereo speakers are also installed.

In a statement, Samsung was keen to emphasise the device offers a “premium look and feel”, with a metallic body available in black or silver options, though it did not reveal any details on price.

It also highlighted a range of value-added features comprising a two-month free subscription to YouTube Premium and access to Spotify Premium spanning three months.

Parental controls via a feature named Kids Home “delivers fun an interactive features” for children, while a family mode enables the sharing of schedules, notes photos and reminders.

Michael Carroll

