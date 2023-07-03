 Galaxy S23 drafted into Samsung gaming push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Galaxy S23 drafted into Samsung gaming push

03 JUL 2023

Samsung turned to gaming as a way to attract younger users to its smartphones and other consumer electronics, opening a dedicated portal offering access to its products and other related items.

The South Korean giant’s Galaxy S23 Ultra heads the list of mobile products offered on the Samsung Game Portal, with the company cashing-in on gaming credentials largely provided by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.

Sitting alongside the smartphone are Samsung’s range of gaming-compatible TVs, PC monitors and storage.

The portal also provides access to gaming content and reviews, offering “top titles from Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce Now and other streaming services”, it stated. Samsung is offering it by default in gaming TVs and monitors.

Evelyn Kim, EVP of the D2C Centre at Samsung, said gaming is now “an important part of consumers’ lifestyle”, citing particular popularity among millennials and Gen Z.

She added the focus is on providing customers a superior gaming experience spanning purchases to playing.

Samsung launched the portal in the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Brazil at the close of last week and plans to expand access to more than 30 countries.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Apple doubles handset share in falling Vietnam market

Samsung forecasts smartphone recovery in H2

Samsung develops UWB chipset
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association