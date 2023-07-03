Galaxy S23 drafted into Samsung gaming push

Samsung turned to gaming as a way to attract younger users to its smartphones and other consumer electronics, opening a dedicated portal offering access to its products and other related items.

The South Korean giant’s Galaxy S23 Ultra heads the list of mobile products offered on the Samsung Game Portal, with the company cashing-in on gaming credentials largely provided by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.

Sitting alongside the smartphone are Samsung’s range of gaming-compatible TVs, PC monitors and storage.

The portal also provides access to gaming content and reviews, offering “top titles from Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce Now and other streaming services”, it stated. Samsung is offering it by default in gaming TVs and monitors.

Evelyn Kim, EVP of the D2C Centre at Samsung, said gaming is now “an important part of consumers’ lifestyle”, citing particular popularity among millennials and Gen Z.

She added the focus is on providing customers a superior gaming experience spanning purchases to playing.

Samsung launched the portal in the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Brazil at the close of last week and plans to expand access to more than 30 countries.