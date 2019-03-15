 Galaxy S10 forecast to outsell predecessor - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Galaxy S10 forecast to outsell predecessor

15 MAR 2019

Parts suppliers forecast Samsung to ship 20 million Galaxy S10 series models by end-June, which would push first-year sales of the new flagship ahead of the S9 launched in 2018, The Korea Herald reported.

The S10, which marks the tenth anniversary of Galaxy flagships, went on sale in a number of markets last Friday (8 March).

Citing sources in the handset parts industry, the newspaper said sales are expected to reach 10 million in the current quarter, another 10 million in the April-June period and a total of 38 million to 40 million by the end of the year.

S9 shipments hit 19.2 million in the first half of 2018 and 35 million for the full year.

On the opening day of registration, orders for S10 devices reached 180,000, matching the number of first-day S9 orders in 2018, The Korea Herald said.

An industry source told the newspaper: “Considering the smartphone market is undergoing a slump, the Galaxy S10 is faring well. However, it is unavoidable demand will slow in the second half.”

The S10 is one of several smartphones Samsung unveiled as part of a broader range of devices under the same moniker, which includes the vendor’s first 5G model.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

