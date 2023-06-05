 Foxconn tipped for Bengaluru iPhone factory move - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Foxconn tipped for Bengaluru iPhone factory move

05 JUN 2023

Contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn) laid plans to begin producing iPhones at a new factory in southwest India in April 2024, as it steps up the transfer of assembly out of China, Reuters reported.

In a report dated 1 June, the news outlet stated the plant will have an estimted output of 20 million units per year and be located in Bengaluru, the state capital of Karnataka, where the government will provide land valued at INR130 billion ($1.6 billion) early next month.

The factory is expected to create 50,000 jobs.

In late 2022 TF International Securities analyst Kuo Ming-Chi noted the vendor was upping its targets for production outside of China from between 2 per cent and 4 per cent previously to 45 per cent.

India’s government awarded INR450 billion in incentives to domestic and international electronics companies in 2020.

Apple started manufacturing iPhones in the country in 2017.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Devices

Tags

