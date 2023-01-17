 Foxconn brings in fresh blood to lead iPhone unit - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Foxconn brings in fresh blood to lead iPhone unit

17 JAN 2023

Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn) appointed a senior project manager to head its huge iPhone assembly business, which was hit by production disruption in China in the final quarter of 2022 and is looking to diversify its supply chain, Bloomberg reported.

Michael Chiang, senior new product introduction project manager at Foxconn, replaces veteran Wang Charng-yang, who will remain a board member, the news outlet wrote.

A spike in Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases at its largest iPhone assembly facility in China and widespread protests about working conditions slowed output of iPhones in the final quarter.

Foxconn’s largest client Apple pushed for some production to be moved out of China, with The Wall Street Journal reporting the US company is also looking to reduce its dependency on the company by spreading out work among a larger base of suppliers.

The manufacturer reportedly accelerated a shift of some production of Apple’s flagship smartphone from China to India.

Foxconn posted slower revenue growth in Q4 2022 and declined to release a forecast for the current quarter.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

