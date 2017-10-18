English
HomeDevicesNews

Fossil targets women with latest hybrid watches

18 OCT 2017

Watch brand Fossil announced its smallest hybrid smartwatches to date, with products specifically targeting female customers.

The products – Q Neely and Q Jacqueline – are said to “blend analogue design with smart connectivity”. They provide notifications with vibrations and watch hand animations, as well as tracking fitness goals including steps and calories, and sleep.

Shortcuts are also available to enable control of some smartphone features, such as camera and music playback.

“With a no-charge battery life of up to six months, we believe hybrid smartwatches are the future of fashion watches,” said Steve Evans, EVP at Fossil.

The smaller designs feature a 36mm case, Fossil’s “quintessential understated, yet elegant design”, plus personalisation options including interchangeable straps in leather, silicone and stainless steel.

Q Neely and Q Jacqueline’s launches come alongside a redesign for the Fossil Q app, with an easier-to-use interface and a “cleanly designed aesthetic”.

Fossil’s hybrid smartwatches, including Q Neely and Q Jacqueline, are priced between $155 and $175.

Steve Costello

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live's channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist

