English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

India’s Flipkart to offer own-brand smartphone

13 NOV 2017

Indian online retailer Flipkart launched its own smartphone, called Capture+, which it said is “designed and engineered in India”.

The device comes from Flipkart’s Billion unit, established to “bring high-quality, Made for India products to Indians”. Previous products using the brand included kitchenware and backpacks, although it had said smartphones were on the roadmap.

Billion Capture+ is priced at INR10,999 ($168), and has dual camera (13MP RGB and 13MP monochrome) functionality. “To do justice to India’s foods, festivals, weddings and natural beauty is no mean feat”, the company said.

It also features a 3,500mAh battery providing up to two days of life, which it said “reflects the spirit of young India”, and also includes fast charging support.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octacore processor, with “up to” 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage, with expansion slot. It also comes with unlimited cloud storage, which Flipkart said is “unheard of outside premium smartphones”.

The smartphone has a 5.5-inch full HD screen.

Billion Capture+ has a metallic body with rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and is available in black or gold. It comes with stock Android Nougat – “no bloatware that slows India down” – with a guaranteed upgrade to Android Oreo.

Sachin Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, said: “By making these products in India, we will create an impact on both the manufacturing ecosystem in the country and the skills of young workers. Doing this in fast-growing, high-tech segments like smartphones will magnify this impact on the nation.”

While the Indian government’s Make in India initiative has seen a number of overseas vendors setting up manufacturing plants in the country in order to benefit from tax benefits, there has been concern that this is not benefitting the high-tech sector.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Flipkart, Amazon face India smartphone fight

Huawei set for $10M Indian investment

Xiaomi sees strong smartphone growth in H1
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association