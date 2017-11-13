India’s Flipkart to offer own-brand smartphone

Indian online retailer Flipkart launched its own smartphone, called Capture+, which it said is “designed and engineered in India”.

The device comes from Flipkart’s Billion unit, established to “bring high-quality, Made for India products to Indians”. Previous products using the brand included kitchenware and backpacks, although it had said smartphones were on the roadmap.

Billion Capture+ is priced at INR10,999 ($168), and has dual camera (13MP RGB and 13MP monochrome) functionality. “To do justice to India’s foods, festivals, weddings and natural beauty is no mean feat”, the company said.

It also features a 3,500mAh battery providing up to two days of life, which it said “reflects the spirit of young India”, and also includes fast charging support.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octacore processor, with “up to” 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage, with expansion slot. It also comes with unlimited cloud storage, which Flipkart said is “unheard of outside premium smartphones”.

The smartphone has a 5.5-inch full HD screen.

Billion Capture+ has a metallic body with rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and is available in black or gold. It comes with stock Android Nougat – “no bloatware that slows India down” – with a guaranteed upgrade to Android Oreo.

Sachin Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, said: “By making these products in India, we will create an impact on both the manufacturing ecosystem in the country and the skills of young workers. Doing this in fast-growing, high-tech segments like smartphones will magnify this impact on the nation.”

While the Indian government’s Make in India initiative has seen a number of overseas vendors setting up manufacturing plants in the country in order to benefit from tax benefits, there has been concern that this is not benefitting the high-tech sector.