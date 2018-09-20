English
HomeDevicesNews

Fitness trackers shake up US insurance sector

20 SEP 2018

US life insurance company John Hancock Financial joined a growing list of insurers incorporating fitness trackers into their business, announcing it will depart from its traditional policy model in favour of plans tied to health data gleaned from wearables.

The company, a division of Manulife Financial, said all of its policies going forward will be connected to its Vitality platform, which offers discounts when members achieve milestones related to physical activity, nutrition and other personalised health goals. Progress is measured by wearables from Fitbit and Apple (its Watch Series 3), as well as inputs submitted via an app.

In a statement, John Hancock Financial CEO Marianne Harrison claimed the company is the only US life insurer to “fully embrace behavioural-based wellness and leave the old way of doing business behind”.

The Vitality programme was first introduced for select policies in 2015. Since that time, the company noted policyholders using the platform have been shown to take more steps than the average US population, generate lower medical exenses and live longer than other insured individuals.

Fitbit Care
The shift comes as more insurers incorporate fitness trackers into their business models.

Major health insurer Humana tapped Fitbit to provide coaching for more than 5 million of its members through Fitbit Care, a connected health platform the wearables company launched this week.

Announcing the platform, John Moore, medical director at Fitbit Health Solutions, explained it “empowers people to take control of their health” by delivering “accountability, support, guidance and resources” designed to help users overcome key barriers to changing their behaviour.

Humana said the integration of Fitbit Care will guide members to better health and help reduce costs for employers who provide health insurance.

Jeff Reid, SVP of Wellness Solutions at the company, said the collaboration enables the company to “offer even more personalised, meaningful support” focused on specific goals including quitting smoking, losing weight, or managing and preventing chronic conditions.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

