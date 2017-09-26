Fitbit sets smartwatch release date

Fitbit said it will begin sales of its Ionic smartwatch on 1 October, as it released a software development kit (SDK) to enable the creation of apps and clock faces.

Ionic is an important product for Fitbit, which faces tough competition in its core fitness band market even if a number of players in the space have fallen by the wayside. At IFA2017 earlier this month James Park, the company’s CEO, said the smartwatch form factor is better suited to richer health and wellness applications.

Park also said the earlier acquisition of Pebble had opened the way for app compatibility, which is now coming to fruition via its SDK. The company is making available tools and resources to: “build and share apps and clock faces with family, friends or the large, global Fitbit community via the Fitbit App Gallery”, with the app store set to launch later this year.

A number of partner apps will also be available at launch, from companies including Pandora, Starbucks, Strava and AccuWeather.

Ionic will be available through North American retailers (and operator Verizon) for $299.95, in three colour combinations – additional bands are available separately.

Also launching are Fitbit’s first wireless headphones, called Flyer, priced at $129.95.