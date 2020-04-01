Fitbit recharges fitness tracker line - Mobile World Live

Fitbit unveiled its first fitness tracker with built-in GPS, the Charge 4, a wearable which could potentially be the company’s last release before an acquisition by Google is finalised.

Previously reserved for Fitbit’s premium Ionic smartwatch, GPS will allow Charge 4 users to track the pace, distance and route of outdoor activities without having to bring their smartphone with them, the company said.

The feature is compatible with seven of the tracker’s more than 20 exercise modes and, when combined with heart-rate data, will show users a map of the intensity of their workout.

Fitbit said the Charge 4 will also be the first to offer users access to Active Zone Minutes, a new health metric which uses personalised heart rate data to track daily activity against targets recommended by prominent health groups including the World Health Organisation and the American Heart Association.

The Charge 4 is also getting another smartwatch feature in the form of on-device controls for music app Spotify. It will also include Fitbit Pay capabilities as standard rather than requiring users to upgrade to a special edition, as was the case with the Charge 3.

Other highlights include seven-day battery life, sleep tracking and a free 90-day trial of Fitbit Premium, which offers access to guided workouts and other content.

Charge 4 is priced $149.95 and will be available through online retailers worldwide from 13 April.