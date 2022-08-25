 Fitbit pulls trigger on new wearables - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Fitbit pulls trigger on new wearables

25 AUG 2022

Fitbit unveiled three new wearables which the company claimed combined health and wellness tools with the smarts of Google, as its new owner’s influence became more prevalent in the devices’ branding.

Fitbit’s director of product management TJ Varghese announced the launch of the Inspire 3 fitness tracker and smartwatches Versa 4 and Sense 2 in a blog post, pushing thinner designs and improved battery life.

The company said the Inspire 3 can run for 10 days on a full charge, touting it as an entry level device costing $99, with “a rich colour display” to track important metrics.

The $229 Versa 4 is a fitness focused smartwatch offering 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built in GPS and premium features such as a daily readiness score to help reach fitness goals. It comes with six days battery life.

Its premium Sense 2 smartwatch has a similar battery life to the Versa 4, but comes with advanced health features. These include photoplethysmography (PPG) algorithm to identify atrial fibrillation (AFib) as part of heart health monitoring. The company got the nod to include the feature from US authorities in April.

The device can also monitor skin temperature and has a Body Response sensor to measure stress levels. It is priced at $299.

In other design changes, both the Sense 2 and Versa 4 have physical buttons, ditching an all-touch form-factor.

Fitbit by Google
Interestingly, the company is pushing the new devices under a ‘Fitbit by Google’ strap, which appears to be a new branding for the company. It is one of the strongest marketing integrations since Google acquired Fitbit in 2021.

Google is also preparing to launch a Pixel Watch, which will have native Fitbit integration, later this year.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

