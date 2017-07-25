English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Fairphone ends support for first-generation smartphone

25 JUL 2017

Ethical smartphone start-up Fairphone detailed its move to end support for its first generation device, describing it as a “bittersweet decision”.

The company recently said it would no longer sell parts for the phone, and had stopped developing a planned software upgrade. In a blog post, CEO Bas van Abel said that “after supporting the Fairphone 1 for three-and-a-half years and the Fairphone 1U for nearly two years, we’ve simply reached the point where it is no longer possible to keep supporting our first phone”.

With regard to specifics, the company said that while it was producing devices, its manufacturing partner Guohong was “managing most of the supply chain”. But this company stopped producing phones altogether, leaving Fairphone to contact suppliers individually and order “a certain amount of spare parts based on an estimate of the number of parts we would need in the near future, as well as the financial resources that were available at the time”.

Now, most of the needed spare parts have been superseded, and “the minimum orders required to produce new batches of spare parts is beyond what we can afford”.

van Abel also said the initial focus was on sourcing conflict-free minerals, and as such the company “decided to put our own stamp on an existing phone design”. By making components available and preparing tutorials, “we were moving towards longer-lasting devices, but it wasn’t our primary objective”.

With Fairphone 2 (pictured), the company created a modular design, and “having ownership over the phone’s design comes with a number of major advantages”. This includes enabling it to focus more on increasing device lifespan through repair and spare parts, with the modular design allowing individual parts to be tweaked.

Ownership of the design also gives Fairphone direct access to suppliers and a better overview of what is happening in the supply chain.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Fairphone calls for industry collaboration to ease self-repair

Fairphone targets sustainable materials sourcing

Fairphone touts modularity, as Fairphone 2 refreshed
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association